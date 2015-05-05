Product Weight: 13 g

Product Description

A true classic and pioneer, Lavilin's Underarm Deodorant Cream has been keeping the "single application" revolution going for more than 40 years. Originally formulated to combat body odor for soldiers in military barracks, the Underarm Deodorant Cream effectively neutralizes perspiration odor in the underarm area by eliminating it for up to 7 days with just one application!

Unlike most commercial antiperspirant/deodorant products, which contain aluminum to clog pores in order to eliminate sweating, you won't find any harsh chemicals or aluminum in Lavilin's Underarm Deodorant Cream. Instead, it utilizes plant extracts and oils to help address odor and attacks these odor-causing bacteria without interfering with the body's natural ability to remove toxins/sweat. Notable features include:

One application lasts up to 7 days

Aluminum-free, alcohol-free and paraben-free formula that won't clog pores

Hypo-allergenic and suitable for delicate skin

Bathing, showering, sports and strenuous physical activities do not interfere with Lavilin's effectiveness

Proven effective—tested extensively at a leading international research center

Product Ingredients:

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil & Hydrogenated Castor Oil & Copernica Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Zinc Oxide, Potato Starch (modified), Talc (pharma), Triethyl Citrate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Extract, Glycine Soya, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Lactose, Milk Protein, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Fragrance, O-Cymen-5-Ol.

UPC - B0013OXEFU